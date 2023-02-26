comscore Kapolei powers to first boys wrestling team championship | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Kapolei powers to first boys wrestling team championship

  • By Jonathan Chen jchen@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.
  • ANDREW LEE / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER Kulika Corpuz of Mililani and Logan Lau of Mid-Pacific grapple during the boys 120 final.

  • ANDREW LEE / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER Brycen Pagurayan of Kapolei took down Tyler Shields of Kalaheo during the Texaco/HHSAA State Wrestling Championships on Saturday at the Cannon Activities Center in Laie. Pagurayan won the match 15-3.

History was made on the final day of the Texaco/HHSAA State Wrestling Championships as the Kapolei Hurricanes closed the book on a storybook season with the first state wrestling championship in school history. Read more

