Moanalua girls dominate to claim repeat title in state wrestling

“Motown” is now Title Town.

Moanalua, sporting “Motown” in caps on their T-shirts, dominated the girls team standings for its second state championship in a row under coach Sean Sakaida.

Na Menehune did it with excellence at the top, a total of seven individual champions, and supreme depth in point-scoring matches for third and fifth place. It was quite the team performance by Moanalua at the Texaco/HHSAA Wrestling State Championships. Sakaida and his staff have a dynasty in the works.

“Moanalua is just different, the way we train, the way you can keep a smile on your face through the whole season,” said senior Eden Baguio, who won the 168-pound title. “Our program, it’s done so much for me. I don’t think there’s anything that can compare. It’s like a family. We all push each other. Everyone is dedicated. It makes the new people want to be dedicated, as well,”

Until 2022, Moanalua had not won a girls state title since 2001, when then-coach Joel Kawachi led the program to three championships in a row.

Isabelle Asuncion’s 10-3 win over third-seeded Elle Mizue of ‘Iolani gave the top seed a second state crown in a row. That capped a robust night for Moanalua, a seventh individual crown. Asuncion graduates in a few months but believes a dynasty is underway.

“My message to these girls is always stay together, always keep your mental state OK, rely and talk to each other. Communicate. You guys got it,” said Asuncion (18-1).

Moanalua led the girls team standings by 17 points coming into the semifinal round, then expanded that cushion through Saturday’s action to finish with 245 total points. Lahainaluna was second (180), followed by Baldwin (137), Kamehameha (130) and Kahuku (101).

>> PHOTOS: State wrestling finals

Kahuku junior Maia Esera repeated as the 225 weight class state champion, pinning Nanakuli’s Ashley Asuega in 45 seconds. She enjoyed the support of family and fans who filled up the bleachers at Cannon Activities Center.

“Everyone is here. All my family, my whole school is here. It was so intense. I just went off their energy,” Esera said. “I waited so long to get out there. Every match went three periods, two periods. As soon as I was moving around, I knew what I was going to do. She was the (OIA) Western champ, so I was looking out for her.”

The tourney was stocked with title winners from the freshman and sophomore classes. Kapolei freshman Eloise Woolsey made her mark by stunning defending state champion Teani Medeiros-Maielua of Lahainaluna in extra time, 5-3, to earn the 132-pound title. Coming off an OIA championship, Woolsey finished her season 23-2.

When sudden-death was about to start, the butterflies were present.

“I was just thinking, I feel like I’m probably going to throw up,” Woolsey said. “If I just be aggressive and I score in the next minute, I’ll be a state champ.”

Moments later, unseeded Moanalua freshman Zaira Sugui took the mat. Sugui had ousted 145 top seed Jahlia Miguel of Baldwin in the semifinals, However, Hilo’s Malia Kukahiwa, the top seed, was unrelenting in a 2-0 win over Sugui (14-3). Kukahiwa closed a perfect season at 22-0. The senior credited her coaches with helping her overcome injuries.

“My coach has been my biggest motivation. He pushed me to keep going. He taught me that being injured means nothing. Those who push through it become champions,” Kukahiwa said.

Moanalua sophomore Nohilani Kukonu then delivered gold to her team’s title run, edging top-seeded Bethany Chargualaf (18-5) of Campbell 5-3. Kukonu (20-4) was masterful, ousting second-seeded Paige Taasan of Hilo in the quarterfinals, then pinning Kahuku freshman Leila Esera in the semifinals. Esera had pinned Kukonu in the OIA championships last week, but Kukonu, in her second year of wrestling, is a fast learner. Kukonu credited her coach, Danny Kukonu.

“My dad is my biggest supporter and he’s always in my corner, helping me out since I started wrestling and judo, and of course, my mom,” she said.

After Baguio edged Pahoa’s Jezney Chang 2-1 for the 168-pound title, Na Menehune had a 59-point lead over second-place Lahainaluna. Chang, a junior, is the first Pahoa Dagger to reach a state final.

Moanalua’s Jasmine Adiniwin (16-1), the top seed in the 184 weight class, followed with a pin (5:37) of second-seeded Catherine Asami of Lahainaluna.

When freshman Adriana Daoang (23-1) pinned Pearl City’s Serah Yogi in 48 seconds, that gave Moanalua its sixth individual champion of the night along with two runners-up.

“I always know that there’s going to be tough competition no matter where I go, so just keep working hard,” Daoang said. “I want to thank my sister, Angelina, because she’s always been my partner. She’s always helped push me. She does rough me up here and there, and she tells me the truth even though,” Daoang said. “It hurts sometimes, but she really makes me better.”

Tristan Nitta captured the 102 weight class title, stifling Chloe Obuhanych of Pearl City 4-0. Nitta finished 22-0.

The top seed in 107, Naiomi Kulukulualani-Sales of Lahainaluna, pinned second-seeded Tatiana Paragas of Punahou in 3:33. She is the lone Lady Luna with a state title this season.

The girls 112 weight class was wide open after Leilehua’s Anela Egloria upset top seed Casey Bernaba of Kapaa in the quarterfinals. Moanalua’s Kaitlyn Fong edged Egloria in the semifinals 5-3 before facing OIA champion Caelin Balansag of Roosevelt for the title.

The 112 final went to a third extra period, when Caelin Balansag of Roosevelt slipped away in the final five seconds for a 3-2 victory over Kaitlyn Fong of Moanalua and the title.

“Everything, all my muscles were burning really badly, but I knew if I did not get out, we would have to go through that whole sequence again and I worked hard for nothing,” Balansag said. “It’s really the coaches in my head telling me, get out, get out of the bottom because that’s the thing I needed to work on the most this year. I felt like I had to prove something there.”

Kivah Caballero secured a second girls individual title for Lahainaluna, scoring on a two-point takedown in the final two seconds to edge top-seeded Maya Rose DeAngelo of ‘Iolani 5-4.

“Honestly, I thought I was done. I’m a senior, so I was like, I have to do something. She was very strong, but I pulled it out,” Caballero said. “I was thinking of my dad up there. He’s not here today to watch me, so I was thinking of him, trying to make him proud.”

Kamehameha’s Jax Realin, the top seed at 127, captured the title with a 9-2 decision over previously unbeaten, second-seeded Taydem Uyemura of Pearl City.

—

Girls

97

Championship: Adriana Daoang (Moan) def. Serah Yogi (PC), fall, 1:48

Third Place: Alu Hyodo (Roos) def. Taylen Babas-Masuno (Hilo), 3-2

Fifth Place: Michaela Sarmiento (Kalh) def. Kaylie Zeller (Camp), 9-5

102

Championship: Tristan Nitta (Mil) def. Chloe Obuhanych (PC), fall, 3:30

Third Place: Emma-Grace Cabinian (Lei) def. Tehya Romero (Iol), 4-1

Fifth Place: Chelsea Becera (Far) def. Gabrielle Hayashida (Moan), fft.

107

Championship: Naiomi Kulukulualani-Sales (Lah) def. Tatiana Paragas (Pun), fall, 3:33

Third Place: Kayla Shota (Moan) def. Ambrie Rocha (Kauai), fall, 1:25

Fifth Place: Anela Hokoana (KS) def. Makayla Paclib (Mil), 9-2

112

Championship: Caelin Balansag (Roos) def. Kaitlyn Fong (Moan), TB-1 3-2

Third Place: Joy Jeremiah (KS) def. Jaylisha Deveraturda (Mil), fall, 1:43

Fifth Place: Anela Egloria (Lei) def. Casey Bernabe (Kapo), fft.

117

Championship: Isabelle Asuncion (Moan) def. Elle Mizue (Iol), 10-3

Third Place: Kanoelani Kekiwi Jones (KK) def. Kalina Hotema (Kaln), fall, 2:05

Fifth Place: Deja Fernandez (Bald) def. Erika Olkowski (Pun), fall, 1:51

122

Championship: Kivah Caballero (Lah) def. Maya Rose DeAngelo (Iol), 5-4

Third Place: Rylie Nishida (KS) def. Chaela Gantala (Bald), 6-1

Fifth Place: Evelyn Suzuki (Kaln) def. Rayne Domingo (Kona), 6-1

127

Championship: Jax Realin (KS) vs. Taydem Uyemura (PC)

Third Place: Siana Boaz-Vasquez (Lah) def. Piikea Joy (Bald), fall, 1:59

Fifth Place: Lyriq Lopes (Kah) def. Briseis Obrigon (KK), 7-2

132

Championship: Eloise Woolsey (Kapo) def. Teani Medeiros-Maielua (Lah), SV-1 5-3

Third Place: McKensen-Leigh Fuata (KS) def. Arionna Beatty (Keaau), 6-1

Fifth Place: Angelina Capilto (Mil) def. Emma Ito (Pun), 5-2

138

Championship: Lainey Eckart (KSH) def. Teata Grove-Mataafa (Bald), 5-2

Third Place: Valynn Kwan (MPI) def. Crystin-Dior Treu (Lah), 4-3

Fifth Place: Emma Wharton-Hsieh (Iol) def. Kiera Nitahara (Moan), 8-4

145

Championship: Malia Kukahiwa (Hilo) def. Zaira Sugui (Moan), 2-0

Third Place: Jahlia Miguel (Bald) def. Kaui Lee Tynan (Kapo), 3-1

Fifth Place: Malie Vickery-Mafi (KSH) def. Shansi Boaz-Vasquez (Lah), 6-4

155

Championship: Nohilani Kukonu (Moan) def. Bethany Chargualaf (Camp), 5-3

Third Place: Leila Esera (Kah) def. Paige Taasan (Hilo), fall, 4:55

Fifth Place: Kaili Torres-Angel (Bald) def. Brianna Kekona (Lah), fall, 2:38

168

Championship: Eden Baguio (Moan) def. Jezney Chang (Pahoa), 2-1

Third Place: Ohia Borden-Phillips (Mol) def. Tahi Feinga (Kah), 6-4

Fifth Place: Caelan West (Iol) def. Shiloh Kamaka (Bald), fft.

184

Championship: Jasmine Adiniwin (Moan) def. Catherine Asami (Lah), fall, 5:47

Third Place: Lorraine Alo (Camp) def. Nalei Meyers (KS), fall, 1:31

Fifth Place: Ofa Haupu (Bald) def. Hiileial Saizon (Kapo), fall, 3:29

225

Championship: Maia Esera (Kah) def. Ashley Asuega (Nan), fall, :44

Third Place: Elizabeth Warren (Keal) def. Alena Bartley (KS), fall, 3:46