comscore Moanalua girls dominate to claim repeat title in state wrestling | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii Prep World | Sports

Moanalua girls dominate to claim repeat title in state wrestling

  • By Paul Honda phonda@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:18 a.m.
  • ANDREW LEE / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER Adriana Daoang of Moanalua, right, grappled with Serah Yogi of Pearl City during the girls 97-pound final of the Texaco/HHSAA State Wrestling Championships on Saturday. Daoang won by fall.

    Adriana Daoang of Moanalua, right, grappled with Serah Yogi of Pearl City during the girls 97-pound final of the Texaco/HHSAA State Wrestling Championships on Saturday. Daoang won by fall.

  • ANDREW LEE / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER Eloise Woolsey of Kapolei celebrates after beating Teani Medeiros-Maielua of Lahainaluna in the girls 132 final.

    Eloise Woolsey of Kapolei celebrates after beating Teani Medeiros-Maielua of Lahainaluna in the girls 132 final.

Moanalua, sporting “Motown” in caps on their T-shirts, dominated the girls team standings for its second state championship in a row under coach Sean Sakaida. Read more

