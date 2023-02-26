Signs of Hawaiian Life – Feb. 26, 2023

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
On a VIP tour of Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas in December, Waikiki resident Henry K. Tominaga Jr. discovered that Kauai-based Koloa Rum Co.’s “Spirit of Aloha” was available at Twitch Lounge. Photo by Michelle Ahn.
While on a cruise to the Norwegian fjords and Iceland, Ounsoon Jin, left, found the Ohana Store in Akureyri, Iceland, in July. Photo by Paul T. Kobayakawa.
Miles and Susan Wagner of Honolulu, from left, Marlene and Drew Johnson, and Joyce Harder and John Schneider discovered a hula bear, complete with lei and a coconut bikini,
at Jake’s Supper Club on Tainter Lake in Menomonie, Wis., in August. Photo
by a restaurant server.
In October, Hiromi Morikawa of Kaneohe, above, stopped at a Kua Aina burger restaurant in the Lumine building at the East Shinjuku Station in Tokyo. Photo by Craig Paul.