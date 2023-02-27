DOH warns of recalled enoki mushrooms sold in Hawaii

The Hawaii Department of Health is alerting residents of a voluntary recall of enoki mushrooms sold in the state.

The mushrooms — produced by Taiwan-based Changhua County Mushrooms Productions Cooperative and distributed by Jan Fruits Inc. — are being recalled because of potential contamination with the bacterium listeria monocytogenes.

DOH said the recall is the result of a routine sampling program by its Laboratory Preparedness and Response Branch which found the enoki mushrooms contained listeria monocytogenes.

No illnesses have yet been reported in connection with the enoki mushrooms, which are white, with long, thin stems and popularly used in Asian cuisines for soups, hot pots and stir-fried dishes.

Eating foods contaminated by listeria monocytogenes can result in listeriosis, a life-threatening and invasive infection, according to DOH. The disease primarily affects pregnant women and their newborns, the elderly, and persons with weakened immune systems.

The enoki mushrooms are sold in a 7.05-ounce, clear plastic package with “Premium” printed in green lettering, two QR scan codes and UPC 8 51084 00835 8 on the back side of the package. The package has no lot code or dates.

“If you have purchased this product, throw it away or return it to the place of purchase,” said DOH in a news release. “If you have consumed this product, watch for symptoms such as stomach cramps, diarrhea, vomiting, nausea, or fever. If symptoms occur, contact your healthcare provider.”

A person with listeriosis generally has a fever and muscle aches and can have a bloodstream infection or meningitis, said DOH. Symptoms usually start within several days, often with diarrhea, but people can sometimes develop listeriosis up to two months after eating contaminated food.