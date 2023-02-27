Letter: Fox News viewers understand English, too

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

I would like to thank Sidney Goldstein for the vocabulary lesson (“Gambling tax doesn’t constitute ‘Marxism’,” Star-Advertiser, Letters, Feb. 20).

I am sure the world is grateful to him for taking the time to teach us the definition of Marxism. We are probably not as grateful as he thinks we should be, but since he has attached such import to words, let me offer three: small, belittling and offensive.

He can take a moment and ask himself why he felt it necessary to say that only those watching Fox News need to go to a library — as if liberal Democrats are the only ones intelligent enough to understand the English language.

I watch both CNN and Fox, so I guess I am partly in the word-slinging category. As that is where I am, allow me to sling one more: pompous.

Glenn Emanuel

Kakaako

