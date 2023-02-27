Letter: Shapiro astute about career politicians, UH

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Kudos to David Shapiro for his astute column (“Don’t let UH become a plaything for pernicious politicians,” Star-Advertiser, Volcanic Ash, Feb. 19).

I agree with him. When I read it that it was state Sens. Donovan Dela Cruz, Donna Mercado Kim and Michelle Kidani who are lambasting University of Hawaii President David Lassner, I knew he was a good guy. If 10 years are enough for Lassner, how many years are enough for Dela Cruz, Kim and Kidani?

Gail Ishikawa

Wahiawa

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite 210 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), 529-4750 (fax), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter