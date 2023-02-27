Editorial | Letters Letter: Shapiro astute about career politicians, UH Today Updated 12:05 a.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! Kudos to David Shapiro for his astute column (“Don’t let UH become a plaything for pernicious politicians,” Star-Advertiser, Volcanic Ash, Feb. 19). Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. Kudos to David Shapiro for his astute column (“Don’t let UH become a plaything for pernicious politicians,” Star-Advertiser, Volcanic Ash, Feb. 19). I agree with him. When I read it that it was state Sens. Donovan Dela Cruz, Donna Mercado Kim and Michelle Kidani who are lambasting University of Hawaii President David Lassner, I knew he was a good guy. If 10 years are enough for Lassner, how many years are enough for Dela Cruz, Kim and Kidani? Gail Ishikawa Wahiawa EXPRESS YOURSELF The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor. >> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number. >> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite 210 Honolulu, HI 96813 >> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), 529-4750 (fax), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter Previous Story Letter: Increase uses for wild game meat