Letter: Speech and debate clause won’t protect Pence

A simple reading of the speech and debate clause in the U.S. Constitution indicates that it does not apply in the case of “Treason, Felony and Breach of the Peace” (“Pence will take subpoena fight to Supreme Court if necessary,” Star-Advertiser, Top News, Feb. 15). The events leading up to and including the insurrection on Jan. 6 include treason, felony and breach of the peace and are not protected under the Constitution. How can the president of the Senate rely upon the speech and debate clause?

Furthermore, the president of the Senate should be aware that 18 U.S.C. 4 makes it a crime when a person who knows about a felony affirmatively conceals it and does not — as soon as possible — make it known to a judge or other person in U.S. civil or military authority. Penalties include fines and/or up to three years in prison.

Former Vice President Mike Pence may have criminal exposure based on his own concealment and failures.

Myron Berney

Pearl City

