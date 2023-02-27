Editorial | Letters Letter: Speech and debate clause won’t protect Pence Today Updated 12:05 a.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! A simple reading of the speech and debate clause in the U.S. Constitution indicates that it does not apply in the case of “Treason, Felony and Breach of the Peace” (“Pence will take subpoena fight to Supreme Court if necessary,” Star-Advertiser, Top News, Feb. 15). Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. A simple reading of the speech and debate clause in the U.S. Constitution indicates that it does not apply in the case of “Treason, Felony and Breach of the Peace” (“Pence will take subpoena fight to Supreme Court if necessary,” Star-Advertiser, Top News, Feb. 15). The events leading up to and including the insurrection on Jan. 6 include treason, felony and breach of the peace and are not protected under the Constitution. How can the president of the Senate rely upon the speech and debate clause? Furthermore, the president of the Senate should be aware that 18 U.S.C. 4 makes it a crime when a person who knows about a felony affirmatively conceals it and does not — as soon as possible — make it known to a judge or other person in U.S. civil or military authority. Penalties include fines and/or up to three years in prison. Former Vice President Mike Pence may have criminal exposure based on his own concealment and failures. Myron Berney Pearl City EXPRESS YOURSELF The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor. >> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number. >> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite 210 Honolulu, HI 96813 >> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), 529-4750 (fax), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter Previous Story Letter: Increase uses for wild game meat