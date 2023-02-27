comscore Letter: Speech and debate clause won’t protect Pence | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Letter: Speech and debate clause won’t protect Pence

A simple reading of the speech and debate clause in the U.S. Constitution indicates that it does not apply in the case of “Treason, Felony and Breach of the Peace” (“Pence will take subpoena fight to Supreme Court if necessary,” Star-Advertiser, Top News, Feb. 15). Read more

