Letter: Speed humps won’t stop unlicensed drivers

After another tragic death, it was determined that roughly 1 in 5 Hawaii drivers involved in fatal road accidents are unlicensed. So how do our government representatives answer? Read more

Let’s build great big speed humps on major thoroughfares, requiring Hawaii motorists to buy more car insurance, and start installing more red-light cameras. Can anyone explain to me how these will eliminate a single unlicensed driver from operating a vehicle? Please? There is only one answer, only no one wants to say it.

James Pritchett

Pahoa, Hawaii island

