Letter: To strengthen nation, teach truth about racism

America has long been great in many ways, but the opposite in many others.

Among the foundations of America are two violent crimes against humanity: genocide and ethnocide of the original indigenous societies, and enslavement of people kidnapped from Africa for economic profiteering.

Today this systemic racism is overt in some respects, covert in others. It seriously diminishes democracy and the quality of life of many.

Stifling intellectual thought by whitewashing history cannot erase these facts, but only perpetuate ignorance and prejudice.

The time is many centuries overdue to recognize reality and deal with it responsibly. This is the 21st century.

Teaching all the facts of history, the evil and good, can significantly reduce racism, despite lingering white supremacism. Education is for a better future.

Words are insufficient to condemn the fascistic impoverishing of education by purging history and attacking academic freedom for political or other gain.

Leslie Sponsel

Hawaii Kai

