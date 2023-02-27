comscore Off The News: Closing up Kakaako sinkhole | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Off the News

Off The News: Closing up Kakaako sinkhole

There’s mostly good news and some bad news attached to repairs to a Kakaako sinkhole and the leaky, aged storm drain system that caused it: The intersection at Halekauwila and Cooke streets, where the sinkhole opened up on Oct. 18, was officially reopened to cars, cyclists and pedestrians on Thursday evening. Read more

