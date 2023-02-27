Off The News: Closing up Kakaako sinkhole

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

There’s mostly good news and some bad news attached to repairs to a Kakaako sinkhole and the leaky, aged storm drain system that caused it: The intersection at Halekauwila and Cooke streets, where the sinkhole opened up on Oct. 18, was officially reopened to cars, cyclists and pedestrians on Thursday evening.

However, work continues on sections of culvert along Cooke Street, closing off parking.

The roadway was affected by the leaking joints of a box culvert storm drain, eroding land 14 feet underground. Two-way traffic will continue, but ongoing repairs mauka of the intersection will close street parking until the work is done.