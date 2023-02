Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Most drivers focus on the roadway ahead to be sure they’re following traffic regulations. But what’s off to the side can be every bit as important.

Everyone got a stunning reminder of why the Move Over Law was enacted when Honolulu police officer Felix Gasman was struck directing traffic outside the H-3 tunnel on Feb. 19.

City officials, concerned about this and other recent accidents, have underscored the directive to those who see a vehicle on the shoulder: Move over a lane — or even two, if you can safely. If you can’t move over safely, slow down.