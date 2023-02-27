comscore Cessna came within 1,173 feet of Boeing 777 on Jan. 23 | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Cessna came within 1,173 feet of Boeing 777 on Jan. 23

  • By Peter Boylan pboylan@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:23 p.m.

A Kamaka Air Cargo flight that landed at Daniel K. Inouye International Airport in January came within 1,173 feet of a United Airlines flight that arrived from Denver on the same runway, according to a preliminary report from the National Transportation Safety Board. Read more

