comscore TIM school gala seeks $400,000 for scholarships | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

TIM school gala seeks $400,000 for scholarships

  • By Allison Schaefers aschaefers@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:25 p.m.
  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM This year’s Legacy in Tourism Award is awarded to Keith Vieira, principal of KV and Associates, Hospitality Consulting. Vance Roley, dean of the Shidler College of Business, University of Hawaii at Manoa, is shown with Vieira.

    CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM

    This year’s Legacy in Tourism Award is awarded to Keith Vieira, principal of KV and Associates, Hospitality Consulting. Vance Roley, dean of the Shidler College of Business, University of Hawaii at Manoa, is shown with Vieira.

  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM Gem Galapon, left, and Cody Sakamoto study at George Hall, where the University of Hawaii School of Travel Industry Management is located.

    CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Gem Galapon, left, and Cody Sakamoto study at George Hall, where the University of Hawaii School of Travel Industry Management is located.

“Celebrate a Legacy in Tourism,” the largest fundraiser for the University of Hawaii School of Travel Industry Management at the Shidler College of Business, is on track to set a fundraising record this year, but officials say more money is needed to help Hawaii’s visitor industry firm up its hiring pipeline amid continued labor shortages and a graying workforce. Read more

Previous Story
Hawaii Real Estate Sales: Jan. 9 – Jan. 13, 2023

Scroll Up