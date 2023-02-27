TIM school gala seeks $400,000 for scholarships

By Allison Schaefers aschaefers@staradvertiser.com
Today
Updated 11:25 p.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM
This year’s Legacy in Tourism Award is awarded to Keith Vieira, principal of KV and Associates, Hospitality Consulting. Vance Roley, dean of the Shidler College of Business, University of Hawaii at Manoa, is shown with Vieira.
CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM
Gem Galapon, left, and Cody Sakamoto study at George Hall, where the University of Hawaii School of Travel Industry Management is located.