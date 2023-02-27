comscore Volunteers see 997 humpback whales as part of annual counts | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Volunteers see 997 humpback whales as part of annual counts

  • By Peter Boylan pboylan@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

Volunteers on four islands scoured the swells with binoculars Saturday and observed 997 humpback whales during the second of three coordinated counts this year. Read more

Previous Story
Hawaii Real Estate Sales: Jan. 9 – Jan. 13, 2023

Scroll Up