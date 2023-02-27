comscore ’Bows play their Sunday best yet again in 13-1 win | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports

’Bows play their Sunday best yet again in 13-1 win

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 11:40 p.m.

Once again, the Hawaii baseball team was at its Sunday best. The ’Bows pounded four solo home runs, held North Dakota State to three hits — none in the final six innings — and did not make an error in a 13-1 rout in the Tony Gwynn Legacy in San Diego. Read more

