Sjarif Goldstein: Aloha Stadium memories more about father time
- By Sjarif Goldstein sgoldstein@staradvertiser.com
-
Today
- Updated 12:47 a.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
-
CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM
Hawaii Islanders uniforms were displayed in lockers during Saturday’s final farewell to Aloha Stadium.
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree