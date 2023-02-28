Letter: City Council ignores Waikiki noise pollution

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Who deserves to be awakened as early as 2:30 a.m. by the sounds of the beeping, banging and clanging of dumpsters being moved and emptied by private refuse company workers? This is a rhetorical question. Read more

Who deserves to be awakened as early as 2:30 a.m. by the sounds of the beeping, banging and clanging of dumpsters being moved and emptied by private refuse company workers? This is a rhetorical question.

Honolulu City Council Bill 23 was introduced nearly one year ago and was intended to have trash pickup by private refuse companies begin no earlier than 6 a.m., the same time as city refuse pickup.

The bill is virtually dead and never went beyond first reading.

Councilmembers have chosen not to give their reasons why they cannot protect all residents from these companies. Their silence is as abusive as the deleterious noise of the far-too-early morning trash pickup.

Thousands of words and countless pleas for assistance from impacted residents were presented to the City Council. Must legal action be the next recourse to have councilmembers take this issue more seriously, and end these early-morning sounds of abuse?

Carlino Giampolo

Waikiki

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite 210 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), 529-4750 (fax), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter