comscore Letter: City Council ignores Waikiki noise pollution | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Letters

Letter: City Council ignores Waikiki noise pollution

  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

Who deserves to be awakened as early as 2:30 a.m. by the sounds of the beeping, banging and clanging of dumpsters being moved and emptied by private refuse company workers? This is a rhetorical question. Read more

Previous Story
Letter: Speed humps won’t stop unlicensed drivers

Scroll Up