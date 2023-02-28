comscore Letter: Raised crosswalks are not a good idea | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Letters

Letter: Raised crosswalks are not a good idea

  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

I don’t believe a raised crosswalk is a good idea. A speeding driver who cannot or does not want to see a pedestrian crossing the street, particularly between dawn and dusk, is not likely to stop for a raised crosswalk. Read more

Previous Story
Letter: Speed humps won’t stop unlicensed drivers

Scroll Up