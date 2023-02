Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

During my 40 years of working in law enforcement and security, I have never seen any good come from using cannabis, other than maybe some medical uses. We don’t need legalization of recreational marijuana for that.

There is no such thing as adult recreational marijuana. It’s only a matter of time until it gets into the hands of our children.

Everyone who uses cannabis has a different reaction to the drug (just like alcohol). Some are passive and friendly, some get braver, some get argumentative and disruptive and turn violent. I’ve seen them all. Anyone who tells you cannabis is a nice sleep drug has never encountered these different individuals. I’ve seen incidents of selling to minors and driving under the influence, as well as domestic violence.

Do not think you can say “adult use.” That doesn’t mean a thing. Remember, this bill is not about what is best for Hawaii. It’s about money, not our welfare.

Please don’t allow our Legislature to sell Hawaii to the devil (cannabis) for a few dollars. Our beautiful state doesn’t need another problem.

Edward Lingo

Kailua

