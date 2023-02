Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

This issue is not settled: Kamalani Academy plans to appeal last week’s vote by the state Public Charter School Commission against renewing its contract, citing a lack of authorization for its online program and other contract disputes. Read more

But unless the state Board of Education grants the appeal, the public charter school in Wahiawa will close after the school year ends when its contract expires June 30. It’s a reminder that the “public” part means every charter’s taxpayer funds come with oversight.