comscore Editorial: Keep building on kauhale concept | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Our View

Editorial: Keep building on kauhale concept

  • Today
  • Updated 6:34 p.m.

The time is ripe for the expansion of the state’s kauhale project, a village-style approach to housing for the state’s unsheltered people. Legislation is moving at the state Capitol to fund more projects anchored by “tiny homes” and communal facilities that would provide stability in the lives of the homeless. Read more

Previous Story
Editorial: Disclose status of beach barriers

Scroll Up