Girl’s Day is coming up March 3. Celebrate with these limited-time specials:

Sakura specialties

A Cake Life (2320 S. King St.) is offering a variety of treats perfect for celebrating the girls in your life. Choose from Girl’s Day cookies ($6.80-$7 each), chocolate-dipped pretzels ($6.50) or a Girl’s Day shortie cake ($38). The latter features a yellow butter cake with fresh strawberry cream filling, white buttercream icing with a pink drip and colorful sprinkles, a colorful sugar cherry blossom sakura flower wreath and a sugar hand-painted plaque in the center. The Girl’s Day dessert menu is available until March 7.

Call 808-542-0131 or visit acakelife.com.

Mochi madness

No Girl’s Day celebration is complete without mochi, and Fujiya Hawaii (930 Hauoli St.) offers an assortment to choose from.

Smaller packs include four-piece monaka set ($10.95) — tsubushi an or rough red bean filled — and a three-piece mochi set ($10.95) with Nutella-cake filled mochi, strawberry milk mochi and blueberry cheesecake mochi. Or, opt for 18-piece assorted chichi dango ($13.95) with cotton candy, lychee and melon flavors, or 19-piece assorted platter ($50) with blueberry cheesecake mochi, strawberry milk and Nutella cake-filled mochi, white chocolate cherry manju, koshi an or smooth red bean and chichi dango.

Call 808-845-2921 or visit fujiyahawaii.com.

Artisanal cupcakes and cookies

The Girl’s Day four-pack ($17) at Hokulani Bake Shop (500 Ala Moana Blvd. Ste. 4B) includes guava, funfetti, green tea mochi and chocolate with buttercream flavors. The biz is also offering individually wrapped Girl’s Day-themed cookies ($5.75). These treats are available for preorder only (email, call or order online); preorders are accepted until March 4.

Call 808-536-2253 or visit hokulanibakeshop.com.

