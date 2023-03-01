More shops, more stops

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Ward Village, located in the heart of Honolulu, will introduce eight new businesses to its neighborhood. In addition to Hand and Stone Massage and Facial Spa, patrons can expect seven new culinary destinations this coming year.

Nori Bar will provide guests the opportunity to observe a sushi chef making each hand roll to order, also offering poke, and a wide array of sake and other cocktails. Also joining the center is Straits, which presents flavors of Malaysian, Indonesian, Chinese, Indian and Nonya cuisine; refined Korean steakhouse Twoppul; Sprouted by La Tour Café; WildKind Café + Juicery; Petite Pesto which specializes in modern Filipino American food and features a lumpia bar; and Okayama Kobo Bakery and Café.

Visit wardvillage.com for more info.

A warm collaboration

Iron Chef’s Masaharu Morimoto and Sun Noodle recently released its limited edition tonkotsu ramen kit, which is perfect with all this cold weather Hawaii has been having. Designed to bring restaurant-quality noodles to the masses, the Morimoto and Sun Noodle product is made with fresh ingredients, including wheat flour, purified water, salt and kansui to give the ramen its special texture. The kit contains two packs of noodles that perfectly matches the quality used at Momosan restaurants and two packs of soup base to create the premium ramen broth, which consists of pork bones simmered for 12 hours, developing a richer and smoother consistency.

Tonkotsu ramen kits are $9.49 and can be found online at sunnoodle.com/momosan.

Local faves, keiki classics

Keiki-friendly food booths infused with local flavors will be among 40-plus vendors at Our Kakaako’s inaugural Keiki Street Festival held from noon to 5 p.m. Saturday, March 11. Auahi Street, Keawe Street and The Barn will feature several exploration zones where kids can enjoy free hands-on activities and fun, culture-based experiences.

Between rock climbing, petting farm animals and creating 3D figurines, families can feast on favorite local treats, including Asato Family sherbet, crackseed candies and ube butter mochi. You’ll also find classics for even the pickiest of eaters, like bentos and musubis from Hibachi Honolulu Market and Kealoha Seafood’s Da Hub special dino nugget keiki meals. Or, enjoy an outdoor picnic-style lunch around Our Kakaako by snagging heartier options, such as handrolls from Sushi King and Peruvian-inspired plates from El Gallo.

RSVP at ourkakaako.com/ksf for a chance to win free kids meal coupons from Old Spaghetti Factory.

The perfect getaway

Wailea Beach Resort entices guests with some exciting news. It recently welcomed executive chef Amanda Lindquist to its ohana, along with debuting new menu items at its poolside KAPA Bar and Grill. Indulge in dishes such as the shrimp and scallop-stuffed lobster tail and alii mushroom galbi.

Or, if you want to go the healthier route, look for the honu icon — which symbolizes peace, endurance and a long and healthy life — to find lighter options on the menu, such as the Wailea sashimi platter, green papaya and vermicelli and lilikoi sorbet.

Patrons who dine at KAPA will not only be treating themselves, but are also able to help the community, as a portion of proceeds from every signature burger order supports travel2change, a Hawaii nonprofit that connects visitors with community volunteer projects.

Call 808-879-1922.