This ‘feast’ won’t break the bank
- By Nadine Kam
-
Today
- Updated 4:38 p.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
PHOTO BY NADINE KAM
Chili and rice ($7) with chicharrons
PHOTO BY NADINE KAM
Feast smashburger deluxe ($9.99) with “boss” sauce
PHOTO BY NADINE KAM
Petite lobster roll ($9.99) makes for a good appetizer
-
PHOTO BY NADINE KAM
Poultry power The Brookie ($9.50) features chef Jon Matsubara’s popular fried chicken over fries with a side of mushroom gravy.
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree