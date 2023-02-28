comscore This ‘feast’ won’t break the bank | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Crave | Nadine Eats Hawaii

This ‘feast’ won’t break the bank

  • By Nadine Kam
  • Today
  • Updated 4:38 p.m.

  • PHOTO BY NADINE KAM

    Chili and rice ($7) with chicharrons

  • PHOTO BY NADINE KAM

    Feast smashburger deluxe ($9.99) with “boss” sauce

  • PHOTO BY NADINE KAM

    Petite lobster roll ($9.99) makes for a good appetizer

  • PHOTO BY NADINE KAM

    Poultry power The Brookie ($9.50) features chef Jon Matsubara’s popular fried chicken over fries with a side of mushroom gravy.

The last time I wrote a column on cheap eats was in November 2017. At the time, restaurant prices were going up, making it difficult to find lunch for less than $10 Read more

Previous Story
A simple guac
Next Story
Tantalizing tacos

Scroll Up