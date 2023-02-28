Hawaii rolls out rebate program for e-bikes, electric mopeds

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The state today starts an electric bike and electric moped rebate program, approximately seven months after a bill proposing it was signed into law.

Rebates of up to $500 or 20% of the retail price — whichever is less – are now available for eligible purchases due to Act 306, which was signed into law last summer to help reduce the cost of transportation.

“This program will enable families to reduce their cost of transportation, and benefit those who need help the most,” said state Sen. Chris Lee, chairman of the Transportation Committee, in a news release. “When you look at those who qualify for the rebates, they are already receiving financial assistance, college students, or people who don’t own vehicles.”

The rebates are valid only for purchases of new e-bikes capable of speeds of no more than 28 mph and for electric mopeds at a retail store after July 1, 2022.

To be eligible, applicants must be at least 18 years old and prove one of three criteria: participation in a low- income assistance program such as the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program or Section 8; that they do not own a motor vehicle with four or more wheels; current enrollment in school, community college or university.

Additionally, no person is to receive more than $500 in total rebates per fiscal year.

On Oahu, e-bikes appear to have grown in popularity over the past few years, according to the Honolulu Department of Customer Services, which began tracking registrations in fiscal year 2021.

In 2021 there were roughly 1,400 e-bike registrations, which more than tripled to about 4,900 in 2022 and is at about 5,300 so far this year.

“Wide adoption of electric vehicles, including bicycles and mopeds, will help move us toward our clean energy goals while filling a key gap in mobility for many in our state,” said Transportation Director Ed Sniffen in a release. The state Transpor­tation Department “will continue to support programs that encourage Hawaii residents to use vehicles with lower emissions that enhance their transportation alternatives.”

With wider adoption anticipated, however, officials are reminding people to be careful riding e-bikes and electric mopeds on Hawaii roads. Since 2021, Sniffen said, there have been four electric bike or moped riders killed on Hawaii roads, and 894 major crashes.

Officials remind e-bike and electric moped riders that they should wear a properly fitted and fastened helmet for safety, and under state laws are not allowed on any sidewalks and are not to “pack” or carry passengers.

In Hawaii one must be at least 15 years old to operate a moped or an e-bike registered to an adult household member. Helmets are required by law for anyone under the age of 16 riding a bicycle, and for anyone under the age of 18 operating a moped.

The rebates are available via an online application at arcg.is/1rvTTX2 or by calling 808-831-7931 to request a paper one. Questions can be sent to DOT.ebike.rebate@hawaii.gov.