comscore Hawaiian Airlines’ COVID vaccine mandate challenge set for trial | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Hawaiian Airlines’ COVID vaccine mandate challenge set for trial

  • By Peter Boylan pboylan@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:08 p.m.

Eight current and former Hawaiian Airlines employees suing the company for allegedly violating their right to refuse the COVID-19 vaccine for medical or religious reasons were given a trial date Tuesday and asked to organize with related cases making similar claims. Read more

Previous Story
On the Move: The Salvation Army

Scroll Up