The Salvation Army has announced top personnel appointments:

>> Maj. Troy Trimmer has been appointed divisional commander for The Salvation Army Hawaiian & Pacific Islands Division and will oversee operations in Hawaii and the Pacific islands. He most recently served as divisional secretary for program for The Salvation Army Intermountain Division.

>> Maj. Anie Trimmer has been named divisional director of women’s ministries for The Salvation Army Hawaiian & Pacific Islands. She most recently served as divisional secretary of women’s ministries for The Salvation Army Intermountain Division in Colorado.

>> Rick Ahn has been promoted to center director for The Salvation Army Kroc Center Hawaii. Ahn has been with Kroc Center since 2010 and previously oversaw business, programs and ministry. He directs operations and mission growth for Kroc Center.

Bikeshare Hawaii has promoted Kelsey Colpitts to marketing director. She has been with Biki since May 2017, shortly before the bike share system launched. She was previously marketing and communications manager and senior marketing manager.

