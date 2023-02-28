comscore Tech View: Starting a new year means it’s time for a new laptop | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News | Tech View

Tech View: Starting a new year means it’s time for a new laptop

  • By Dave Segal dsegal@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:17 p.m.

In 2018 I reviewed and purchased an Acer Spin 5 laptop, which I’ve used nearly every day since then. It’s a two-in-one design, which means you can fold it up like a tent and set it on your kitchen table to read the Honolulu Star-Advertiser in the morning, or you can fold it back into a conventional laptop and take it on the road. Read more

