Tech View: Starting a new year means it’s time for a new laptop

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

In 2018 I reviewed and purchased an Acer Spin 5 laptop, which I’ve used nearly every day since then. It’s a two-in-one design, which means you can fold it up like a tent and set it on your kitchen table to read the Honolulu Star-Advertiser in the morning, or you can fold it back into a conventional laptop and take it on the road. Read more

In 2018 I reviewed and purchased an Acer Spin 5 laptop, which I’ve used nearly every day since then. It’s a two-in-one design, which means you can fold it up like a tent and set it on your kitchen table to read the Honolulu Star-Advertiser in the morning, or you can fold it back into a conventional laptop and take it on the road.

It’s been a workhorse but it’s almost 5 years old, and in the world of technology, that’s ancient.

I decided to test out the newest Spin 5 (SP514-51N-70LZ), which I’m using to write this column. At $1,379.99 (on Amazon), it’s faster, and with a 12th-generation Intel Core i7 processor (and 16-gigabyte memory), it incorporates the newest technology.

It runs Windows 11 Home and has the latest Wi-Fi standard (6E) and Bluetooth. It has all the requisite “docks”: two USB-C/Thunderbolt 4 ports as well as HDMI, and USB 3.2 Type-A ports and an audio jack which uses a USB-C connector. There’s also a USB-A port, a microSD card slot and an “Acer Active Stylus.” (The power cord uses a USB-C connector.)

The (touch) 14-inch screen, with 16:10 aspect ratio, is much improved over the 2018 model. Colors are lush and saturated. Contrast is excellent and details are sharp, with no pixelation around the edges of letters. It doesn’t have an OLED screen — which is now considered state of the art — but it’s plenty good. (You’ll have to drop another few hundred dollars for an OLED screen.)

One new extra is the addition of TUV Rheinland’s hardware low blue light certification, which means the display reduces the most harmful blue light spectrum while allowing harmless blue light to remain. For those working in the wee hours, “bad” blue light can interfere with sleep.

I did some zooming and streamed videos on Netflix and Amazon Prime. Quality was excellent. It would have been nicer to have a larger screen for “movies,” but the size of the laptop keeps the weight down (2.87 pounds), so there’s always a compromise.

Audio is crisp, but you can crank it only so far. Thus, if you need more volume when streaming a movie, zooming or listening to a podcast when doing the dishes, you’ll probably want a Bluetooth speaker.

The webcam, with 1080p (instead of the typical 720p resolution) is sharp, so you won’t embarrass yourself on Zoom calls.

The backlit keyboard offers a snappy, responsive feel when typing. I had no problem composing this story with the Spin 5.

Voice recognition also has improved, so it’s easy to dictate with this laptop if you prefer.

Battery life (especially compared with my older Spin 5) is much improved. You can easily run the machine for 12 hours without having to plug in. According to PC Magazine, battery life is comparable to similarly configured Dell, HP and Lenovo models.

You’ve got different options as far as storage is concerned. My loaner model had a 1-TB solid­-state drive, which matches my desktop, so it appealed to me. I take a lot of photos as part of my profession, so I’m also able to store everything I want in the box.

I realize everything is in the cloud these days, but I’m a bit old-fashioned. I like the idea of at least having the capability to have a desktop-capacity storage as a backup, and to take with me on the road.

As a final assessment, I consulted tech support to help me reset the machine to send it back to Acer. Service was considerate and competent. (The tech on the other end of the line was in Bogota, Colombia.)

The price point is fair, considering that you’ve got a top-of-line processor and all the upgraded ports.

I had good luck with my old Spin 5 model, and after five years of “road testing it” everywhere from Tahiti to Kaimuki, the only issue with the old one was with a faulty battery (which I noted early on) and Acer replaced it, no questions asked.

I have full confidence in recommending the 2023 Spin 5.

Rob Kay, a Honolulu-based writer, covers technology and sustainability for Tech View and is the creator of fijiguide.com. He can be reached at Robertfredkay@gmail.com.