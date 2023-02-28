comscore UH softball player Fidge earns Big West honor | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii Beat | Sports

UH softball player Fidge earns Big West honor

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 11:26 p.m.

Hawaii softball pitcher Millie Fidge was named the Big West Conference Freshman of the Week after earning her first collegiate win last week. Read more

