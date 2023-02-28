UH softball player Fidge earns Big West honor

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Hawaii softball pitcher Millie Fidge was named the Big West Conference Freshman of the Week after earning her first collegiate win last week.

Fidge pitched a complete game and is 1-1 this season. She gave up two runs on six hits with three walks while striking out a career-best seven hitters in the Rainbow Wahine’s win over Marist on Saturday at the Bank of Hawaii Invitational.

Fidge has an ERA of 3.50 in six appearances. She has pitched 20 innings, with 20 strikeouts and eight walks this season. Fidge is the second straight Rainbow Wahine to be named Big West Freshman of the Week, after teammate Key-Annah Campbell-Pua earned both the Big West pitcher and freshman of the week awards last week.

Hawaii’s season continues this week with the Spring Fling Tournament at home. The six-team field, consisting of Niagara, Pacific, St. Bonaventure, Santa Clara, Utah and host Hawaii, will begin competition on Thursday.