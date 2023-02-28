Hawaii Beat | Sports UH softball player Fidge earns Big West honor By Star-Advertiser staff Today Updated 11:26 p.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! Hawaii softball pitcher Millie Fidge was named the Big West Conference Freshman of the Week after earning her first collegiate win last week. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. Hawaii softball pitcher Millie Fidge was named the Big West Conference Freshman of the Week after earning her first collegiate win last week. Fidge pitched a complete game and is 1-1 this season. She gave up two runs on six hits with three walks while striking out a career-best seven hitters in the Rainbow Wahine’s win over Marist on Saturday at the Bank of Hawaii Invitational. Fidge has an ERA of 3.50 in six appearances. She has pitched 20 innings, with 20 strikeouts and eight walks this season. Fidge is the second straight Rainbow Wahine to be named Big West Freshman of the Week, after teammate Key-Annah Campbell-Pua earned both the Big West pitcher and freshman of the week awards last week. Hawaii’s season continues this week with the Spring Fling Tournament at home. The six-team field, consisting of Niagara, Pacific, St. Bonaventure, Santa Clara, Utah and host Hawaii, will begin competition on Thursday. Previous Story Johnson’s late HR, Lopez’s pitching carry Wahine to win Next Story Television and radio – Feb. 28, 2023