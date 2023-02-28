Defending champion Maryknoll is No. 1 in softball poll

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The defending state champions are back at No. 1.

Maryknoll collected six out of eight first-place votes from the panel of coaches and media to open the season atop the Star-Advertiser Softball Top 10. The Spartans are powered by pitcher-infielder Jenna Sniffen and shortstop Nelly McEnroe-Marinas.

Campbell, sparked by ace pitcher Taryn Irimata, is at No. 2, while Waianae pulls in at No. 3. The Seasiders have a core of players that includes a few transfers who have returned to their roots this season. Waianae collected two first-place votes.

Mililani and ‘Iolani round out the first five.

The OIA regular season begins today with a major West showdown between Waianae and Mililani at the Lady Trojans’ field.

On Wednesday, the ILH regular season begins with a battle between No. 7 Kamehameha and Maryknoll. No. 5 ‘Iolani will host No. 6 Punahou.

Star-Advertiser Softball Top 10

Feb. 27, 2023

Rank School (1st) (Record) Pts LW

1. Maryknoll (6) 76 —

> def. Leilehua 14-5, Wednesday

> def. Campbell 5-0, Thursday

> def. Punahou 12-5, Friday

> next: vs. Kamehameha, Wednesday

2. Campbell 61 —

> lost to Maryknoll 5-0, Thursday

> next: at Leilehua, today

3. Waianae (2) 59 —

> next: at Mililani, today

4. Mililani 58 —

> next: vs. Waianae, today

5. ‘Iolani 51 —

> next: vs. Punahou, Wednesday

6. Punahou 35 —

> next: at ‘Iolani, Wednesday

7. Kamehameha 31 —

> next: at Maryknoll, Wednesday

8. Baldwin 19 —

> next: vs. King Kekaulike, Saturday

9. Kalani 18 —

> def. KS-Hawaii, 10-4, Thursday

> def. Mid-Pacific 6-4, Thursday

> tie, Mililani 3-all,Friday

> def. Radford 13-0, Friday

> lost to Mililani 10-2, Saturday

> Roosevelt, today

10. Kapolei 12 —

> next: vs. Pearl City, today