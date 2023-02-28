comscore Defending champion Maryknoll is No. 1 in softball poll | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii Prep World | Sports

Defending champion Maryknoll is No. 1 in softball poll

  • By Paul Honda phonda@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:36 p.m.

The defending state champions are back at No. 1. Read more

Previous Story
Johnson’s late HR, Lopez’s pitching carry Wahine to win
Next Story
Television and radio – Feb. 28, 2023

Scroll Up