Kamehameha No. 1 as ILH teams take top 4 spots in baseball poll

Somehow, through the rain and wind, baseball season is underway.

Kamehameha and Saint Louis open the Star-Advertiser Baseball Top 10 with four first-place votes each, but the Warriors are at No. 1 and Saint Louis is at No. 2. Waiakea, voted No. 7 by the panel of coaches and media, collected one first-place vote.

Saint Louis went 4-0 in the Richard Kitamura Tournament, with wins over Campbell, Mililani, Maryknoll and ‘Iolani.

Neighbor island tournaments are next on the preseason slate for many teams. No. 3 Mid-Pacific will journey to the Garden Island to play in the Walter Souza Invitational at Vidinha Stadium.

Saint Louis and No. 4 ‘Iolani will go to Maui for Baldwin’s tournament at Iron Maehara Stadium. No. 5 Baldwin, No. 7 Waiakea and No. 9 Maui are also part of the tournament field.

The ILH regular season will begin on March 7. The OIA regular season will start on March 8.

Star-Advertiser Baseball Top 10

Feb. 27, 2023

Rank School (1st) (Record) Pts LW

1. Kamehameha (4) 80 —

> next: at Kaiser, Tuesday

> next: at Campbell, Wednesday

> next: at Mililani, Thursday

2. Saint Louis (4) 74 —

> won at Campbell 3-2, Thursday

> won at Mililani 18-8, Friday

> def. Maryknoll 14-3, Saturday

> def. ‘Iolani 5-0, Sunday

> next: vs. Baldwin, Thursday

> next: vs. Waiakea, Friday

> next: vs. Maui, Saturday

3. Mid-Pacific 68 —

> def. Kapaa 14-1, Thursday

> lost to ‘Iolani, 9-7, Friday

> def. Pearl City 8-5, Saturday

> def. Mililani 8-5, Sunday

> def. Campbell 6-5, Sunday

> next: vs. Island, Wednesday

> next: vs. Kauai, Thursday

> next: vs. Waimea, Friday

> next: vs. Kapaa, Saturday

4. ‘Iolani 58 —

> lost to Pearl City 16-2, Thursday

> won at Mid-Pacific 9-7, Friday

> def. Kapaa 12-3, Saturday

> lost to Saint Louis 5-0, Sunday

> next: vs. KS-Maui, Thursday, 2 p.m.

> next: vs. Lahainaluna, Thursday, 4 p.m.

> next: vs. Baldwin, Friday

> next: vs. King Kekaulike, Saturday

5. Baldwin 54 —

> next: vs. Saint Louis, Thursday

> next: ‘Iolani, Friday

> next: vs. Aiea, Saturday

> next: vs. Waiakea, Saturday

6. Pearl City 42 —

> won at ‘Iolani 16-2, Thursday

> def. Kapaa 7-2, Friday

> lost at Mid-Pacific 8-5, Saturday

> def. Maryknoll 10-7, Sunday

> next: bye

7. Waiakea (1) 37 —

> next: vs. Maui, Thursday

> next: vs. King Kekaulike, Friday

> next: vs. Baldwin, Saturday

8. Punahou 20 —

> next: at Moanalua, Thursday

> next: at Kaiser, Friday

> next: at Kaiser, Saturday

9. Maui 15 —

> def. Valley Center 14-3, Thursday

> def. KS-Maui 5-3, Friday

> next: vs. Waiakea, Thursday

> next: vs. Aiea, Friday

> next: vs. Saint Louis, Saturday

10. Campbell 13 —

> next: vs. Kamehameha, Wednesday

> next: at Kalani, Saturday