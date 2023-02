Scoreboard – Feb. 28, 2023

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The Star-Advertiser welcomes results of most events. Contact us promptly after games to ensure coverage. >> Call: 529-4321 / 529-4322. Read more

Calendar

Today

SOFTBALL

PacWest: doubleheader, Biola vs. Hawaii Pacific, 1 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. at Howard A. Okita Field.

PacWest: doubleheader, Concordia Irvine vs. Chaminade, noon and 2 p.m. at Silversword Field at Sand Island Park.

ILH Varsity II: Kamehameha vs. Damien at Sand Island Field No. 4; Sacred Hearts at Punahou. Games start at 4 p.m.

OIA East: Kailua at Kaiser; Roosevelt vs. Kalani at Kilauea District Park field; Moanalua at Castle. Games start at 3 p.m.

OIA West: Waianae at Mililani; Pearl City at Kapolei; Campbell vs. Leilehua at Kaala Elementary field. Games start at 3 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

ILH Varsity I boys: Hawaii Baptist at Punahou; Mid-Pacific at Kamehameha. Matches start at 6 p.m.

ILH Varsity II boys: Saint Louis at Hawaii Baptist II; Damien at Hanalani; University at Maryknoll; Punahou II at Le Jardin. Games start at 6 p.m.

ILH Varsity III boys: Christian Academy at Hawaiian Mission, 6 p.m.

WATER POLO

ILH girls: Varsity I, Mid-Pacific at Punahou, 6:15 p.m. Varsity II, Mid-Pacific at Punahou, 5 p.m.; Le Jardin at Kamehameha, 6 p.m.

WEDNESDAY

BASEBALL

PacWest: doubleheader, Concordia Irvine vs. Hawaii Pacific, 2 p.m. at Central Oahu Regional Park Field No. 4.

PacWest: doubleheader, Biola vs. Hawaii Hilo, 3 p.m. and 6 p.m. at Francis Wong Stadium.

SOFTBALL

PacWest: doubleheader, Concordia Irvine vs. Chaminade, noon and 2 p.m. at Silversword Field at Sand Island Park.

ILH Varsity I: Punahou vs. ‘Iolani at Ala Wai Field No. 2; Kamehameha vs. Maryknoll at Sand Island Field. Games start at 4 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

College men: Pepperdine vs. Hawaii, 7 p.m. at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.

WATER POLO

OIA girls: At K. Mark Takai Veterans Memorial Aquatic Center: Moanalua vs. Waipahu, 5 p.m.; Kahuku vs. Campbell, 6:10 p.m.; Leilehua vs. Kalaheo, 7:20 p.m. At Kaimuki: Roosevelt vs. Kapolei, 5 p.m.; Pearl City vs. Kaiser, 6:10 p.m.; Mililani vs. Kailua, 7:20 p.m.

Bulletin board

BASKETBALL

Kahuku High School is seeking a girls varsity basketball coach. E-mail resume to Kahuku athletic director Gillian Yamagata at gillian.yamagata@k12.hi.us. Deadline is 5 p.m. Wednesday. Interviews will be the

following week.

Volleyball

College men

NVA/AVCA Men’s National Collegiate Coaches Poll

Pts Rec PV

1. Hawai’i [22] 330 13-0 1

2. UCLA 302 15-1 2

3. Penn State 290 13-1 3

4. Long Beach State 265 8-2 4

5. Grand Canyon 240 14-1 5

6. UC Irvine 209 9-5 6

7. Pepperdine 201 10-6 7

8. BYU 174 10-4 8

9. Loyola-Chicago 158 13-2 10

10. Stanford 139 9-6 9

11. Southern California 98 7-7 13

12. Ball State 94 9-5 12

13. Ohio State 65 11-5 11

14. CSUN 49 11-5 T-14

15. Charleston 15 14-1 T-14

Others receiving votes and listed on two or more ballots: Lindenwood 7; Purdue Fort Wayne 2, 1 team mentioned on only one ballot for a total of 2 points

Dropped out: none

Bodysurfing

45th Pipeline

Bodysurfing Classic

Saturday

At Ehukai Beach Park

Final

Surfer Points Margin

1. Kalani Lattanzi 14.60 Won by 2.5

2. Kai Santos 12.10 Needed 7.44

3. Todd Sells 10.10 Needed 8.93

4. Kealii Punley 10.07 Needed 8.11

Golf

OIA Golf Tournament

Monday

At Ala Wai Golf Course

Par 70

Boys Top 10

1. Dylan Sakasegawa, Moanalua 72

2. James Fujita, Moanalua 73

2. Gunner Lee, Moanalua 73

4. Julian Samia, Waipahu 75

5. Magnus Corpuz, Radford 76

6. Nate Choi, Moanalua 78

7. Zaedis Yoshizawa, Kalani 80

7. Alex Lerner, Kalaheo 80

9. Rhyder Remigio, Pearl City 81

9. Tyler Ishikawa, Mililani 81

Girls Top 10

1. Chloe Jang, Kalani 69

2. Ava Cepeda, Kahuku 70

3. Teal Matsuede, Kalani 71

3. Mariko Yonemura, Mililani 71

3. Ashley Koga, Moanalua 71

3. Kara Kaneshiro, Kalani 71

7. Mia Cepeda, Kahuku 73

8. Dori Chang, Moanalua 75

8. Mia Hirashima, Moanalua 75

10. Kailee McKee, Kalani 77