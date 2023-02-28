comscore Stephen Tsai: Effervescent Gaylord Carreira brought joy to UH football | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports

Stephen Tsai: Effervescent Gaylord Carreira brought joy to UH football

  • By Stephen Tsai stsai@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:43 p.m.

Gaylord Carreira could turn the world on with his smile. “He was just a delight,” former Hawaii quarterback Michael Carter said. “He was fun to be around. He was always happy.” Read more

