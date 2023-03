Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Has anyone else noticed that there are two sets of legislation currently in the works that, if passed, will create an interesting conundrum? Read more

Has anyone else noticed that there are two sets of legislation currently in the works that, if passed, will create an interesting conundrum?

The first set, House Bill 270 and Senate Bill 736, allows for development of Kakaako Makai by the Office of Hawaiian Affairs in a low-lying area that, some studies suggest, may be under water due to climate change and sea level rise in a matter of a few years.

The second set, HB 756 and SB 1032, calls for a “managed retreat” from developed areas in all of Honolulu Makai that, some studies suggest, may be under water due to climate change and sea level rise, in a matter of a few years.

Both sets seem to be on the way to passage. What in the world are we going to do if both measures are enacted?

Gordy Fowler

Aiea Heights

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite 210 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), 529-4750 (fax), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter