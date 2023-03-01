Letter: Bronc riding abusive, stressful to animals

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

I took offense at your choice of photos to “decorate” Page A5 of the Star-Advertiser (“Wild ride,” Feb. 27). Yes, “decorate” is a correct term, for the photo does not accompany a written article.

Rodeos traditionally have some events, such as “bronc riding” (exemplified by your photo), that obviously are abusive and stressful to the animals involved.

Imagine how it would feel to have a leather strap pulled tight over your tongue and lower jaw, pulling your neck down toward your chest. You’d want to relieve that pain as fast as you could. The horse in the photo is attempting to do just that by bucking that source of pain off its back.

Please vet your photos in the future and don’t include purely decorative ones of obvious animal abuse.

As Mahatma Gandhi said, “The greatness of a nation and its moral progress can be judged by the way its animals are treated.”

Anne Wheelock

Nuuanu

