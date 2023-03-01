comscore Letter: Bronc riding abusive, stressful to animals | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Letter: Bronc riding abusive, stressful to animals

I took offense at your choice of photos to "decorate" Page A5 of the Star-Advertiser ("Wild ride," Feb. 27). Yes, "decorate" is a correct term, for the photo does not accompany a written article.

