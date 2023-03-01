Letter: Remove stigma from recreational cannabis

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

I do not use cannabis but I’m in support of the legalization of cannabis. I’ve seen cannabis used responsibly by people of all ages and professions. Most of them are some of the nicest people you know and are productive members of society. Read more

There are various reasons why they use it. It can be used to treat pain, anxiety, insomnia, loss of appetite, nausea and just simply to relax, like someone having a glass of wine or beer at the end of the day. There are medications used to treat the aforementioned ailments but many can be addictive, harmful to the body or ineffective. Cannabis will always be around and it’s time the stigma that it is bad and harmful be removed.

I’ve seen the positive effects it can have on people and their health and hope more can benefit from it through legalization. Like alcohol, it must be used responsibly.

Jackie Lee

Ala Moana

