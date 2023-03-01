Editorial | Letters Letter: UH basketball coach showed true team spirit Today Updated 12:05 a.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! Recently, when we arrived for the University of Hawaii volleyball game (we have season tickets for that great twice-national champion team), we saw the most amazing thing: Eran Ganot, the UH men’s basketball coach, was at the entrance to the arena, greeting UH fans in a friendly, upbeat, enthusiastic manner, encouraging people to come to the last two basketball games. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. Recently, when we arrived for the University of Hawaii volleyball game (we have season tickets for that great twice-national champion team), we saw the most amazing thing: Eran Ganot, the UH men’s basketball coach, was at the entrance to the arena, greeting UH fans in a friendly, upbeat, enthusiastic manner, encouraging people to come to the last two basketball games. Now, that’s really hands-on coaching. No wonder he has such a successful record as a coach and as a person. That was quite a bit of an above-and-beyond thing for him and his group to do. We’ll be there! Go ’Bows! Doss and Barbara Tannehill Kaimuki EXPRESS YOURSELF The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor. >> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number. >> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite 210 Honolulu, HI 96813 >> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), 529-4750 (fax), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter Previous Story Letter: Raised crosswalks are not a good idea