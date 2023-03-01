Letter: UH basketball coach showed true team spirit

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Recently, when we arrived for the University of Hawaii volleyball game (we have season tickets for that great twice-national champion team), we saw the most amazing thing: Eran Ganot, the UH men's basketball coach, was at the entrance to the arena, greeting UH fans in a friendly, upbeat, enthusiastic manner, encouraging people to come to the last two basketball games.

Recently, when we arrived for the University of Hawaii volleyball game (we have season tickets for that great twice-national champion team), we saw the most amazing thing: Eran Ganot, the UH men’s basketball coach, was at the entrance to the arena, greeting UH fans in a friendly, upbeat, enthusiastic manner, encouraging people to come to the last two basketball games.

Now, that’s really hands-on coaching.

No wonder he has such a successful record as a coach and as a person. That was quite a bit of an above-and-beyond thing for him and his group to do. We’ll be there! Go ’Bows!

Doss and Barbara Tannehill

Kaimuki

