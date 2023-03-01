comscore Letter: UH basketball coach showed true team spirit | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Letter: UH basketball coach showed true team spirit

Recently, when we arrived for the University of Hawaii volleyball game (we have season tickets for that great twice-national champion team), we saw the most amazing thing: Eran Ganot, the UH men’s basketball coach, was at the entrance to the arena, greeting UH fans in a friendly, upbeat, enthusiastic manner, encouraging people to come to the last two basketball games. Read more

