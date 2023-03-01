Off the news: Clean energy for the underserved

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The state Public Utilities Commission (PUC) is considering “energy equity” — balancing burdens and benefits for underserved communities — as Hawaii transitions to renewable energy. Issues include siting clean energy projects, such as wind and solar, and how underserved communities can benefit from energy-saving methods, such as solar power and electric vehicles.

Public comments are invited today, 5:30-7:30 p.m., then a session outlining paths to energy equity follows, 10 a.m.-noon March 8; both at the PUC Hearing Room, 465 S. King St., or online via Zoom. Go to puc.hawaii.gov/energy/equity for Zoom links and agendas.