Off the news: Clean energy for the underserved | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Off the News

Off the news: Clean energy for the underserved

  • Today
  • Updated 7:36 p.m.

The state Public Utilities Commission (PUC) is considering “energy equity” — balancing burdens and benefits for underserved communities — as Hawaii transitions to renewable energy. Issues include siting clean energy projects, such as wind and solar, and how underserved communities can benefit from energy-saving methods, such as solar power and electric vehicles. Read more

Letter: Raised crosswalks are not a good idea

