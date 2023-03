Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

You have to admire the decision to turn a lawsuit controversy into a strategy better suited to making people happy: a contest.

Frank VanderSloot, owner of Honolulu Meat Co. LLC, defused a looming trademark court fight over his beef brand, initially named Kua‘Aina Ranches.

Kua‘Aina Sandwich Shop sued over alleged trademark infringement — but later agreed to a renaming contest for VanderSloot’s beef brand. The $10,000 prize went to Honolulu’s Dennis Suzuki for the replacement,”Kama ‘Aina Ranches.” It all solved the problem of lost time and legal fees, too. Win-win-win.