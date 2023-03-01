comscore Hawaii retail property owner A&B boosts portfolio | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Hawaii retail property owner A&B boosts portfolio

  • By Dave Segal dsegal@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:30 a.m.

Alexander & Baldwin Inc., the state’s second-largest retail property owner, achieved a strong showing from its commercial real estate portfolio in the fourth quarter and finished 2022 with 95% total leased occupancy. Read more

Previous Story
On the Move: Adventist Health Castle
Next Story
Bills to improve DOE’s Farm to School program moving forward

Scroll Up