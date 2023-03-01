comscore Industrial land uses to be examined at hearing | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Industrial land uses to be examined at hearing

  • By Ian Bauer ibauer@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:19 p.m.

For months an effort has been underway to overhaul the city’s land use ordinance via the use of Bill 10. If passed, that measure could impose large-scale impacts to such things as agricultural lands, wind farms, housing and the use of industrial and commercial spaces on Oahu. Read more

On the Move: Adventist Health Castle
Bills to improve DOE’s Farm to School program moving forward

