Kokua Line: Can I transfer my REAL ID to Hawaii?

Question: I have a REAL ID license from Washington state. Can I transfer it to Hawaii, or will I have to bring in all my documents again?

Answer: It’s not an either/or question, according to Honolulu’s Department of Customer Services. An eligible applicant can transfer an out-of-state driver’s license, which means you won’t have to take the written or road tests, but you must bring in your REAL ID documentation if you want Hawaii’s “gold star” mark, it says.

Here’s a summary of instructions to transfer a noncommercial REAL ID driver’s license, from the department’s website:

Go to AlohaQ.org and select an appointment at a driver’s license center to complete an out-of-state transfer. At your appointment, submit an application for the transfer and surrender your valid U.S. state or territory driver’s license, which will be returned to the issuing jurisdiction. When you make the appointment, you’ll be prompted to use an online document guide to verify that you’re ready to bring original documents that prove your identity, legal presence in the U.S., date of birth and Hawaii residency; you’ll also provide your Social Security number at the appointment. “Names must be the same on all documents. If you have a name change and the names on your documents are not the same, you must also submit the original document that verifies your name change,” such as a marriage certificate, divorce decree or court documents, the website says. Although you won’t have to take the driving tests, you will have to pass the vision test. Assuming that you meet the requirements, you’ll get a temporary license at your appointment and receive the plastic one in the mail six to eights weeks later, after “completion of all verification checks,” the website says.

You can’t transfer an expired out-of-state license, it says.

We followed up with Harold Nedd, a spokesperson for the department, asking why REAL ID documentation must be submitted when you’ve already been cleared by another state. In an email he said that as it stands now, “the federal guidelines do not allow for the (automatic) transfer of a REAL ID- compliant driver’s license between states. Each state is required to view and image all required documentation upon issuing a REAL ID- compliant driver’s license.

Meaning, applicants in the City and County of Honolulu must present the same required REAL ID documents that they normally would if they were getting a REAL ID- compliant Hawaii driver’s license for the first time.

A list of required documents is available online at www.honolulu.gov/csd.”

REAL ID refers to the federal law that imposes standards for driver’s licenses and identification cards issued by states.

Q: What will take Outback’s place in Hawaii Kai Towne Center? East Oahu needs more restaurants!

A: The space will be empty for now, as no new tenant is lined up, according to the center’s management office. The Outback Steakhouse chain closed two Hawaii restaurants in February: one in Kihei and one in Hawaii Kai, which closed Sunday night.

Q: Didn’t there used to be a Foodland at Koko Marina Center?

A: Yes. It closed in July 2011 after 47 years at the shopping center in Hawaii Kai, according to news reports at the time. Walgreens and Petco now occupy the site.

Mahalo

On Jan. 14 I fell near my car parked in front of where Walgreens used to be at Market City on Kapiolani Boulevard. I was taken to the Queen’s hospital emergency room by ambulance. I did not get the name of the person who helped me up and called for the ambulance.

I am truly grateful for his help and for the lady from Cafe Kaila who gave me a Ziploc bag of ice to apply to my injury and a cup of water to drink. Much mahalo to both of them, and may they be blessed with good fortune. — L.I.

