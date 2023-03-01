comscore Oahu coastal property setbacks could increase | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Oahu coastal property setbacks could increase

  • By Sophie Cocke scocke@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:10 p.m.
  • ERIK KABIK / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER / NOV. 24 Coastal geologists and beach preservation advocates have long urged city officials to increase shoreline setbacks. Homes affected by beach erosion line Sunset Beach on the North Shore.

    ERIK KABIK / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER / NOV. 24

    Coastal geologists and beach preservation advocates have long urged city officials to increase shoreline setbacks. Homes affected by beach erosion line Sunset Beach on the North Shore.

Coastal property owners would be required to locate large homes and buildings farther back from the shoreline to protect public beaches and sensitive coastal ecosystems under a bill that unanimously passed the Honolulu City Council in February and is awaiting a decision by Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi. Read more

Previous Story
On the Move: Adventist Health Castle
Next Story
Bills to improve DOE’s Farm to School program moving forward

Scroll Up