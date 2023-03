Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Adventist Health Castle has added two new physicians to its provider team:

>> Shulamit Julia Bel, PA-C, graduated from Northeastern University with a Bachelor of Science in health sciences and minor in biology before completing her Master of Physician Assistant at Eastern Virginia Medical School in Norfolk, Va. She is also fluent in Russian.

>> Alia Mulcahy, PA-C, has more than 15 years of experience and is well versed in treating patients of all ages. Mulcahy graduated from Roanoke College with a Bachelor of Science in biology before completing her Master of Medical Sciences from St. Francis University in Loretta, Pa.

Atlas Insurance Agency Inc. welcomes two new people to its insurance team:

>> Chris Freeland has been appointed as associate account executive of the commercial lines sales unit. He has 17 years of experience in insurance, sales and marketing.

>> Kaye Cabacungan has been hired as business development manager of the benefit consulting unit. She has 11 years of experience in finance and insurance holds a life and health insurance license.

