comscore Visitor arrivals in Hawaii stronger than expected | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Visitor arrivals in Hawaii stronger than expected

  • By Allison Schaefers aschaefers@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:13 p.m.
  • GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM / DEC. 31 Hawaii’s hotels are seeing an increase in guests, especially from the U.S. West. Hotel guests enjoy the Infinity Pool at the Sheraton Waikiki.

    GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM / DEC. 31

    Hawaii’s hotels are seeing an increase in guests, especially from the U.S. West. Hotel guests enjoy the Infinity Pool at the Sheraton Waikiki.

Visitor arrivals in January recovered to almost 97% of 2019, and international arrivals hit their highest monthly level since the pandemic — but maintaining that momentum likely will hinge on arrivals from Japan recovering in time to offset the loss of some U.S. visitors if a U.S. recession materializes. Read more

Previous Story
On the Move: Adventist Health Castle
Next Story
Bills to improve DOE’s Farm to School program moving forward

Scroll Up