Dave Reardon: Green is the most important color that UH needs | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports

Dave Reardon: Green is the most important color that UH needs

  By Dave Reardon dreardon@staradvertiser.com
  Today
  • Updated 11:52 p.m.

If you want to compete in big-time college athletics, you need support from people of color. And more than ever, that color is green. Read more

