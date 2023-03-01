HPU’s Spurgin voted PacWest’s top player

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Hawaii Pacific’s Abby Spurgin was named PacWest Women’s Basketball Player of the Year and Newcomer of the Year on Tuesday.

Spurgin, a 6-foot-3 graduate student from Fredericksburg, Texas, averaged 22.1 points per game this season.

Hawaii Hilo senior guard Mandi Kawaha also made the first team, while HPU senior guard Avery Cargill and Hawaii Hilo senior forward Kamala Kamakawiwoole were named to the third team.

For the men, Hawaii Hilo’s Nadjrick Peat was voted Defender of the Year, teammate Carlos Ramsey Jr. was Newcomer of the Year and Chaminade’s Ross Reeves was Freshman of the Year.

Vulcans senior guard Darren Williams and sophomore forward Aniwaniwa Tait-Jones made the first team.

Ramsey Jr. and junior guard Isaac Amaral-Artharee of Hilo, and Chaminade graduate guard Braden Olsen were named to the second team.

Hawaii Pacific senior guard Marquis Moore was a third-team selection.

The PacWest men’s and women’s basketball tournaments start Thursday at McCabe gym.

The Hawaii Pacific women will face Concordia University Irvine in a first-round game at 12:30 p.m. The Chaminade men will play Academy of Art at 5 p.m. and the Hawaii Hilo men will go up against Biola at 7:15 p.m.

Chaminade softball blanked twice

The Chaminade softball team suffered a pair of shutout losses against No. 17 Concordia University Irvine on Tuesday at Pearl City High School.

In the first game, Katlin Entrup and Madison Urrutia combined on a no-hitter for Concordia in a 23-0 five-inning victory. Chaminade managed three walks.

In the second game, Haley Hayakawa got the Silverswords’ only hit in a 4-0 loss. Daniela Alvarez pitched a complete game with no walks and six strikeouts for the Golden Eagles.

Hawaii Pacific softball swept by Biola

The Hawaii Pacific softball team was swept by Biola on Tuesday at Howard A. Okita Field.

In the first game, Emily Wheat had a two-run single for the Sharks in a 4-2 loss. Kaitlyn Hawkins and Alexis Lara each drove in two runs for the Eagles.

In the second game, Tiari Hernandez had two hits for HPU in a 6-0 defeat. Kayla Bousquette pitched a six-hitter for Biola.