3 Hawaii swimmers helping with the Utes movement

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
AXE TANG / UTAH ATHLETICS
Utah senior and Kamehameha graduate Jaek Horner set three program records at the Pac-12 Men’s Swimming Championships last year. He’s looking to accomplish more in this year’s event, which starts today.
AXE TANG / UTAH ATHLETICS
Micah Ginoza, left, a 2020 Kaiser graduate, joined Utah during the pandemic and wasn’t allowed to hang out with teammates. He finished 20th in the 1,650 free at last year’s Pac-12 championships.