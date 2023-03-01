comscore Hawaii Grown notebook: Baseball, basketball, softball | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii Grown notebook: Baseball, basketball, softball

  • By Billy Hull bhull@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:50 p.m.
  • KELSEY MIDDLETON / NEVADA ATHLETICS Mason Hirata, a Waiakea alum, was named the Mountain West Conference Freshman of the Week after helping Nevada take two of three from Cal Baptist.

Mason Hirata, Waiakea ’22: The Nevada second baseman was named the Mountain West Conference Freshman of the Week on Monday. Hirata hit .333 (3-for-9) with a walk and two RBIs to help the Wolfpack win two of three against California Baptist over the weekend. Hirata has yet to commit an error in 20 chances and is hitting .333 this season. Read more

