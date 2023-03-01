Hawaii Grown notebook: Baseball, basketball, softball

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

BASEBALL

>> Mason Hirata, Waiakea ’22: The Nevada second baseman was named the Mountain West Conference Freshman of the Week on Monday. Hirata hit .333 (3-for-9) with a walk and two RBIs to help the Wolfpack win two of three against California Baptist over the weekend. Hirata has yet to commit an error in 20 chances and is hitting .333 this season.

>> Kelena Sauer, Kamehameha ’20: The San Diego State junior left-hander struck out the side to earn the save in a 3-2 win over Hawaii on Monday despite giving up two hits and hitting a batter.

>> Kalae Harrison, Punahou ’20: The N.C. State junior second baseman hit .444 (4-for-9) with a double, three walks and three runs scored in a three-game sweep of Belmont over the weekend.

>> Javyn Pimental, Kamehameha ’20: The Missouri junior and No. 3 starter allowed two unearned runs on three hits in 4 1/3 innings with two walks and four strikeouts in a 10-4 win over Florida International on Saturday.

>> Kirk Terada-Herzer, Punahou ’19: The Swarthmore (Ga.) senior center fielder opened the season going 3-for-6 with a double, three runs scored and two RBIs in a 15-4 win over Lycoming on Friday. He singled, walked, scored a run and drove in another in a 10-9 victory over Scranton on Sunday.

MEN’S BASKETBALL

>> Jake Holtz, Damien ’20: The Whitworth (Wash.) junior wing had eight points, five rebounds and two assists in 14 minutes of a 70-51 win over Puget Sound in the Northwest Conference tournament semifinals on Friday. Holtz came up big with 15 points on 7-for-12 shooting and added five rebounds, three assists and a block off the bench in a 78-65 victory over Whitman (Wash.) to win the tournament title on Saturday. Holtz earned honorable mention All-NWC honors for the Pirates, who will play St. John Fisher in the first round of the NCAA Division III men’s basketball tournament on Friday.

>> Tolu Smith, Kahuku ’18: The Mississippi State senior forward scored a team-high 17 points with six rebounds in a 69-62 win over then-No. 25 Texas A&M on Saturday. The Aggies entered the game 13-2 in SEC play.

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

>> Brilie Kovaloff, Mid-Pacific ’19: The Pacific (Ore.) senior guard scored a career-high 33 points on 10-for-18 shooting in a 66-60 loss to Whitman (Wash.) in the NWC tournament championship. Kovaloff, who was named to the All-NWC first team this week, was 3-for-3 from 3-point range and 10-for-13 from the free-throw line against the Blues. She finishes the season second in the conference in scoring at 16.0 points per game while shooting 41 percent from the field.

>> Jo Huntimer, ‘Iolani ’21: The Air Force sophomore guard played 33 minutes and finished with seven points, three assists and two steals without committing a turnover in a 76-66 win over Nevada on Saturday.

>> Tori Maeda, ‘Iolani ’19: The Central Washington senior point guard finished with nine points, 10 assists and four rebounds in a 100-74 win over Saint Martin’s (Wash.) on Thursday. It was the first 100-point game for the Wildcats since 2013. The defending Great Northwest Athletic Conference tournament champions open defense of their title Thursday as the No. 3 seed against Simon Fraser.

WOMEN’S GOLF

>> Allysha Mae Mateo, Maryknoll ’18: The Brigham Young senior earned her fourth consecutive top-six finish with a fifth-place tie at even par in the Causeway Invitational at Del Paso Country Club in Sacramento, Calif., on Tuesday. Tuesday’s second round was canceled due to inclement weather and unplayable course conditions, so only first-round scores were counted. Mateo made four birdies and one bogey with a triple bogey on the par-4 18th hole that kept her from winning the tournament.

SOFTBALL

>> Primrose Aholelei, Kaiser ’19: The Texas A&M-Corpus Christi junior right-hander allowed two runs on three hits with four walks and seven strikeouts in seven innings of an 8-2 win over Texas-San Antonio on Tuesday. Aholelei is 5-5 with a 2.40 ERA and 44 strikeouts in 55 1/3 innings this season.

>> Keila Kamoku, Kamehameha ’21: The Ole Miss sophomore second baseman launched her second home run of the season in an 8-1 win over Stephen F. Austin on Sunday and finished 5-for-14 with four runs scored to help the Rebels go 3-1 in the Cowgirl Classic over the weekend.

WOMEN’S SWIMMING

>> Olivia Stoetzer, St. Andrew’s Priory ’19: The Swarthmore (Ga.) senior won bronze in the 1,650 freestyle with a time of 17:38.37 at the Centennial Conference Championships on Feb. 19.

WOMEN’S TRACK AND FIELD

>> Saydee Aganus, Kamehameha-Hawaii ’18: The Army senior set a program record in the 60-meter hurdles with a time of 8.61 seconds in the preliminaries and then placed second in the finals with a time of 8.65 to earn a silver medal at the Patriot League Championships on Sunday.

>> Elle Rimando, Mililani ’22: The Mount Holyoke (Mass.) freshman placed 17th in the triple jump with a mark of 10.74 meters at the New England Division III Indoor Championships on Saturday. Rimando already holds program top-10 marks in four events, including the 60-meter run (second, 8.18 seconds), 200 meters (seventh, 27.17), long jump (fifth, 5.04 meters) and triple jump (third, 10.74).

———

Compiled by Billy Hull, Star-Advertiser. To submit an athlete for publication email: bhull@staradvertiser.com.