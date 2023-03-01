Hawaii Grown notebook: Baseball, basketball, softball
- By Billy Hull bhull@staradvertiser.com
-
Today
- Updated 11:50 p.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
-
KELSEY MIDDLETON / NEVADA ATHLETICS
Mason Hirata, a Waiakea alum, was named the Mountain West Conference Freshman of the Week after helping Nevada take two of three from Cal Baptist.
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree