Scoreboard – March 1, 2023

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

CALENDAR

Today

BASEBALL

PacWest: doubleheader, Concordia

University Irvine vs. Hawaii Pacific, 2 p.m. at Central Oahu Regional Park Field No. 4.

PacWest: doubleheader, Biola vs. Hawaii Hilo, 3 p.m. and 6 p.m. at Francis Wong Stadium.

SOFTBALL

PacWest: doubleheader, Concordia

University Irvine vs. Chaminade, noon and 2 p.m. at Silversword Field at Sand Island Park.

ILH Varsity I: Punahou vs. ‘Iolani at

Ala Wai Field No. 2; Kamehameha vs. Maryknoll at Sand Island Field. Games start at 4 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

College men: Pepperdine vs. Hawaii,

7 p.m. at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.

WATER POLO

OIA girls: At K. Mark Takai Veterans

Memorial Aquatic Center: Moanalua vs. Waipahu, 5 p.m.; Kahuku vs. Campbell, 6:10 p.m.; Leilehua vs. Kalaheo, 7:20 p.m. At Kaimuki: Roosevelt vs. Kapolei, 5 p.m.; Pearl City vs. Kaiser, 6:10 p.m.; Mililani vs. Kailua, 7:20 p.m.

THURSDAY

BASEBALL

PacWest: doubleheader, Concordia

University Irvine vs. Hawaii Pacific, 2 p.m. at Central Oahu Regional Park Field No. 4.

PacWest: doubleheader, Biola vs. Hawaii Hilo, 3 p.m. and 6 p.m. at Francis Wong Stadium.

BASKETBALL

Big West women: Cal State Northridge vs. Hawaii, 7 p.m. at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.

PacWest men: tournament, first round, Academy of Art vs. Chaminade, 5 p.m.;

Hawaii Hilo vs. Biola, 7:15 p.m. Games at McCabe gym.

PacWest women: tournament, first round, Concordia University Irvine vs.

Hawaii Pacific, 12:30 p.m.; Biola vs. Point Loma, 2:45 p.m. Games at McCabe gym.

SOFTBALL

College: Hawaii Spring Fling Tournament, Niagara vs. St. Bonaventure, 3:30 p.m.;

St. Bonaventure vs. Hawaii, 6 p.m. Games at Rainbow Wahine Softball Stadium.

WATER POLO

ILH girls: Varsity I, Mid-Pacific at

Kamehameha, 6:15 p.m.; Punahou at

‘Iolani, 6:15 p.m. Varsity II, Mid-Pacific at Kamehameha, 5 p.m.; Le Jardin vs. Punahou, 5 p.m. at ‘Iolani.

VOLLEYBALL

ILH

Tuesday

Boys Varsity I

Hawaii Baptist def. Punahou 20-25, 25-23, 25-22, 25-22

Kamehameha def. Mid-Pacific 25-19,

25-12, 25-17

Boys Varsity II

Hanalani def. Damien 25-27, 25-18, 25-11, 25-20

University def. Maryknoll 25-20, 26-24,

25-21

Punahou def. Le Jardin 18-25, 28-26,

25-22, 25-27, 15-11

Saint Louis def. Hawaii Baptist 25-16,

25-15, 25-10

Monday

Boys JV

Kamehameha-White def. Punahou-Blue 20-25, 25-18, 25-19

Kamehameha-Blue def. Maryknoll 25-3, 25-10

Hanalani def. ‘Iolani-Red 25-21, 8-25,

23-25

‘Iolani-Black def. Damien 25-15, 25-7

WATER POLO

ILH

Tuesday

Girls Varsity I

Punahou 12, Mid-Pacific 4. Goal

scorers—Pun: Kawehi Kauahi 4, Reese Stallsmith 3, Ava Aguilera 3, Holly Chong-Gangl, Synnove Robinson. MPI: Hoapili Kukea-Shultz 2, Elilai Petko, Zauzsa

Horvath.

Girls Varsity II

Punahou 12, Mid-Pacific 2. Goal

scorers—Pun: Bella Nicolai 5, Emma

Simmons 4, Lauren Tay 2, Pua Saole. MPI: Tiffany Wong, Amelia Morvant.